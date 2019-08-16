UK’s first permanent rainbow crossing unveiled in London

The UK’s first permanent rainbow crossing has been unveiled in London.

The rainbow road was installed by Lambeth Council to “show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in the borough” and officially opened today.

The crossing is in Herne Hill, outside the entrance to Brockwell Park.

“Walk the rainbow” messaging will appear throughout the borough, encouraging people to use the crossing.

The UK’s first permanent Rainbow Crossing is here in Lambeth! Officially opened in Herne Hill today, to celebrate our wonderful borough’s inclusive nature and creative culture #WeAreLambeth #WalkTheRainbow #LambethRainbowWalk pic.twitter.com/JDGA4orhgl — Lambeth Council (@lambeth_council) August 16, 2019

Councillor Sonia Winifred, Lambeth cabinet member for equalities and culture, said: “This is a colourful and fun symbol of Lambeth’s inclusivity.

“We’re proud of our LGBTQ+ community and have a tradition of championing equality and LGBTQ+ rights – this crossing celebrates that and is a physical example of our bold and progressive thinking.

Extremely proud to support our LGBT + community in launching the very first permanent Rainbow Crossing in the UK at Herne Hill in Lambeth. Demonstrating our strong and lasting commitment to Equalities Diversity and Inclusion. pic.twitter.com/yrtS6EwH7H — Sonia Winifred (@SoniaWinifred) August 16, 2019

“What better time to unveil the rainbow crossing than in the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. We’ve come a long way, and in Lambeth we’re proud to be leading the way.”

The mayor of Lambeth, councillor Ibrahim Dogus added: “This crossing is a symbol of the pride we have in our flourishing LGBT+ community and will light up Herne Hill with its message of inclusivity.”