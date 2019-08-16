Advertising
Funny tweets to mark National Tell a Joke Day
Twitter users shared their best zingers.
Twitter users have been spreading laughter around the social networking website as National Tell a Joke Day trended.
The national day falls annually in the United States on August 16, however social media has got people from around the world involved, sharing puns and one-liners with their followers.
Here are the top 10 best gags from social media users this National Tell a Joke Day.
1. This Twitter user posted an onion-themed joke.
2. This joke could be told in an art gallery.
3. This trippy joke.
4. You might need to say this joke out loud.
5. The British Science Association joined in on the fun.
6. This dark but relatable gag.
7. Tell this one to a board game lover.
8. Get a dictionary out for this one…
9. Every good joke needs a pun.
10. Lastly, this Adele-themed joke.
