Raccoon freed after getting stuck in a high school’s vending machine in Florida

A wild raccoon has been freed after it was stuck in a high school’s vending machine in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday.

Volusia County Sheriff’s office posted two photos of the animal after it was found sitting on packets of sweets in a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.

Posting photos of the raccoon, officers said: “This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”

This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School. pic.twitter.com/x0BR9kC4PQ — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019

Officers thanked Deltona Animal Control in Florida and the high school’s guardian Greg McWhorter for their help in freeing the animal from the machine.

After the raccoon was freed, officers tweeted: “For anyone wondering about the outcome, Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put the machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could exit to freedom.

“He’s off to his next adventure.”