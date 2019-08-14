Menu

Kittens rescued from storm drain at school given Marvel-themed names

Loki, Thor and Captain America have found forever homes with teachers at the school.

A kitten rescued from a storm drain

Three kittens rescued from a storm drain at a school have been given marvellous new names.

Video released by Mario County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shows a deputy rescuing four kittens from the drain at Fessenden Elementary School and placing them in a basket.

Deputy Chuck Etheredge, who is the school resource officer, took in one of the kittens himself, while the other three have found forever homes with teachers at the school.

Those three have been named Loki, Thor and Captain America – in line with the school’s annual theme of superheroes.

