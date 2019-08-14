Injured baby raccoon able to walk again thanks to a custom-made wheelchair

A baby raccoon from Arkansas that was left unable to walk after a traumatic brain injury has been given the gift of movement with a brand-new wheelchair.

The eight-week-old raccoon, Vittles, was left unable to support herself on all fours after the injury, the cause of which remains a mystery.

Without the intervention of wildlife rehab specialist, Susan Curtis, and pet wheelchair providers Walkin’ Pets, the possibility of Vittles surviving in the wild was next to impossible.

Thanks to the invention, Vittles is getting stronger and stronger every day.

Susan said: “She is such a happy little spirit with so much go! This baby wants to live and thrive.”

Vittles continues to live with care-giver Susan, along with a 10-year old raccoon with cerebral palsy named Beetlejuice.

While it is unlikely that she will make a full recovery, the raccoon will become a long-term resident at the state’s educational programme where she will continue with her rehabilitation.