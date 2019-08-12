‘F*** Boris’: Tom Morello offers message to PM at festival performance

Prophets of Rage guitarist Tom Morello taped a “f*** Boris” message to his guitar as the band headlined Winchester’s Boomtown Fair.

Following the band’s closing set at the Hampshire festival, the former Rage Against The Machine guitarist tweeted “Good to be back in England!”, along with a picture of himself holding the sign aloft on the main town centre stage.

Morello has previously taken to the stage with a similar message for fellow Brexit advocate Nigel Farage.

The musician showed off a “f*** Farage” sign when he supported Muse at a show at the London Stadium in June and frequently criticised the former Ukip leader for using Rage’s Killing in the Name Of at party events.

Hey UKIP & Nigel Farage: Stop using "KILLING IN THE NAME" for ur racist/rightwing rallies. We are against everything u stand for. STOP. IT. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 21, 2012

More recently, Mr Farage attracted criticism from the band for calling his LBC show Farage Against the Machine.

At a show in France last week, Morello’s guitar bore the message “soutenir les gilets jaunes” in support of the yellow vests movement, which has seen mass demonstrations against the state.