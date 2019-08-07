‘Curious’ raccoon rescued by police after getting head stuck in jar

Police officers in Nebraska rescued a “curious” raccoon who had got its head stuck in a jar.

Bellevue Police reported that on Tuesday night, officers responding to a call-out found the animal with a jar on its head.

Posting photos of the animal on Twitter, Bellevue Police said: “During the night, officers were dispatched to a disturbance, but instead found a curious critter that had their head stuck in a jar upon arrival.

“Officers were able to remove the jar before releasing the raccoon. The raccoon didn’t report any injuries before leaving the scene.”

Raccoons are common throughout North America, and have been known to steal food from people’s homes due to urbanisation.

Because of their intelligence and dexterity, raccoons are easily capable of unscrewing jars, uncorking bottles and opening door latches.