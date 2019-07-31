Cop trying to rescue kitten outside Burger King surprised to find it’s a bobcat

A police officer attempting to come to the aid of a kitten outside a branch of Burger King was surprised to discover the animal was in fact a bobcat.

Officer Matt Callahan spotted the animal under a vehicle in a car park in Stratham, New Hampshire, so got out of his own car to try and make sure it was safe.

The bobcat scarpered up a tree when approached (Stratham Police Department)

“As I’m running after it, I knew it wasn’t a normal cat, just the way it ran and the stripe it had on its tail,” Callahan told Seacoastonline.com. “It wasn’t a newborn cub, but it looked pretty young.”

The bobcat scarpered up a tree as he approached, so he called New Hampshire Fish and Game to help out.

As he waited, he alerted people in the drive-thru queue at Burger King to the nearby hazard before helping wildlife officials corral the animal into a carrier.

Officer Matt Callahan helped wildlife officials corral the animal into a crate (Stratham Police Department)

According to Seacoastonline.com, the bobcat was released back into the wild after being checked over at a wildlife refuge.

Bobcats, which are native to North America, are fast with sharp claws, but their reclusive nature means they often live near human populations without issue.

They can prey on domestic animals, though, such as dogs, cats and even small livestock.