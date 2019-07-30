Woman ‘marries’ her pet golden retriever live on This Morning

A woman has “married” her pet golden retriever Logan in a live ceremony on daytime TV show This Morning.

Elizabeth Hoad took part in a lighthearted – and not legally binding – marriage ceremony officiated by presenter Alison Hammond, in which Ms Hoad recited canine-themed vows to Logan.

The bride walked down the aisle to the song Puppy Love and exchanged a ring and a bracelet with her dog.

Ms Hammond’s speech included several dog puns as she broke into laughter several times during the ceremony.

Ms Hoad said: “With my body I promise to take you for daily walkies and all that I have in my doggy treat cupboard I give to you, and all those cuddles on the sofa I share with you.”

She later said, on looking at Logan sitting beside her: “He doesn’t look very happy does he?”

Previously in the show, Ms Hoad told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she had decided to marry her dog after giving up on dating websites.

She said: “It was like we were meant to meet. He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviourist when I first got him and she said he’d saved me.”

It is not legal to marry a pet in the UK, so Ms Hoad and Logan’s wedding was only symbolic.