Watch: Road washed away by Canada flooding

The moment a road was washed away by powerful floods in Canada has been captured on video.

Tareq Hadhad captured the moment in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, as rushing water caused the road ahead of his car to quickly become a dead end.

“We are living an incredible day in the Antigonish area in Nova Scotia after a massive rainy day like never before,” Mr Hadhad tweeted.

“It’s just the beginning of the effects of climate change! terrifying.”

Canadians have experienced heavy rainfall over the summer months, leading to a rise in water levels around several major lakes.

According to local outlet Global News, Lake Ontario in eastern Canada has reached record-breaking depths due to the rainfall, sitting at an average of 75.82m during July.