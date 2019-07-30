Advertising
Man tries to take ‘souvenir’ rocket launcher on plane
The passenger said he was in the military and that the weapon was a souvenir from Kuwait.
A man was stopped at an airport when officials noticed he had a missile launcher in his luggage.
The passenger, from Jacksonville in Texas, told police at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday that he was in the military and bringing the weapon home as a “souvenir” from Kuwait.
In a statement, the US Transportation Security Administration said: “Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.
“Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal.”
The man was then allowed to continue with his journey.
