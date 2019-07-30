Man tries to take ‘souvenir’ rocket launcher on plane

A man was stopped at an airport when officials noticed he had a missile launcher in his luggage.

The passenger, from Jacksonville in Texas, told police at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday that he was in the military and bringing the weapon home as a “souvenir” from Kuwait.

.@TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) July 29, 2019

In a statement, the US Transportation Security Administration said: “Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.

“Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal.”

The man was then allowed to continue with his journey.