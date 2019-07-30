Bus roof ripped off after hitting railway bridge

The roof of a double-decker bus has ripped off after it hit a railway bridge.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 11.15am in Shotts Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

Police Scotland have shut the route between Springhill and Leadloch Road.

.We have examined bridge deck & tracks & conducted preliminary inspection of exterior with only minimal damage visible. We are awaiting recovery truck to remove bus roof & will carry out a full inspection then. We anticipate line will re-open at normal speed #LorriesCantLimbo pic.twitter.com/vXEvxRInQ8 — NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 30, 2019

Network Rail, which manages the bridge, introduced at 20mph speed limit for trains crossing the structure, initially saying it was “at risk” of falling if disturbed by vibrations.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers have inspected the bridge and it has not been damaged by the collision.

“We’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible and trains are continuing to run, at a reduced speed, while the bus roof is removed from beneath the bridge.”

No-one was injured and the Lothian Country bus driver was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for the operator said: “We can confirm one of our vehicles was involved in an incident earlier today in the Fauldhouse area and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”