Man proposes to girlfriend after spelling out ‘marry me’ on 15-mile bike route

Texas man Jon Blaze proposed to his girlfriend Thao Nguyen after he spelt out the words “marry me” with a 15.7-mile bike route.

The route took the pair, who met on Valentine’s Day 2016, through parts of Houston, Texas, before Blaze proposed with an app that recorded the route.

Blaze shared the news on Reddit, saying: “I went on a bike ride with my GF and showed her a nice surprise at the end of our ride. She said YES!”

The post reached over 8,000 upvotes on the website, with plenty of congratulatory comments.

Blaze then shared a photo of himself and his fiance to Instagram, saying: “She’ll ride with me for life”.

Blaze told ABC News: “I was nervous the entire ride, all the way up to where I got down on my knees, and was very relieved when it was all over.”

The two have an Instagram account together, entitled Cycling Couple, where they post about their love of travelling and riding around the city.

According to data from Blaze’s Garmin app, the proposal bike ride took the couple around an hour-and-a-half to complete.