Woman who took taxi home after happy hour finds her car stuck in farmers’ market
She decided to leave her car after having a few drinks, and returned for it the next morning.
A woman, who decided to take a taxi home after happy hour, began to regret her decision after she turned up the next day and found her car trapped in a farmers’ market.
Elyse Maeda left her car behind after going for a few drinks in the Bay Area in California.
However, when she turned up the next day, a farmers’ market had been built around her parked car.
She tweeted: “Was being responsible and didn’t drive home after happy hour last night. Came back to pick up my car and it’s in a farmers market.”
Her tweet quickly went viral and got 179,000 likes and 26,000 retweets.
Elyse told PA: “I did get my car back just had to wait till the farmers market was over.
“Luckily there were a bunch of restaurants nearby so I waited in a local brewery.”
She said she did not get a ticket for the incident.
Twitter users were quick to make light of the situation.
One said: “How much for the sedan? Is it gluten free? Is it organic?”
