Menu

Advertising

Woman who took taxi home after happy hour finds her car stuck in farmers’ market

Viral news | Published:

She decided to leave her car after having a few drinks, and returned for it the next morning.

The car in the farmer's market. (Elyse Maeda)

A woman, who decided to take a taxi home after happy hour, began to regret her decision after she turned up the next day and found her car trapped in a farmers’ market.

Elyse Maeda left her car behind after going for a few drinks in the Bay Area in California.

However, when she turned up the next day, a farmers’ market had been built around her parked car.

She tweeted: “Was being responsible and didn’t drive home after happy hour last night. Came back to pick up my car and it’s in a farmers market.”

(Elyse Maeda)
(Elyse Maeda)

Her tweet quickly went viral and got 179,000 likes and 26,000 retweets.

Elyse told PA: “I did get my car back just had to wait till the farmers market was over.

“Luckily there were a bunch of restaurants nearby so I waited in a local brewery.”

Advertising

She said she did not get a ticket for the incident.

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

Twitter users were quick to make light of the situation.

One said: “How much for the sedan? Is it gluten free? Is it organic?”

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News