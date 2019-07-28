Advertising
#CatGlowUp: Twitter users share photos of cat transformations
People shared pictures of their cats when they first brought them home, and pictures of them right now.
Twitter was flooded with cat pictures on Friday as owners began sharing photos of their cat glow ups.
Responding to a prompt from Elle Maruska, users shared pictures of their cats when they first brought them home compared to them right now, using the hashtag #CatGlowUp.
Meg Metcalf shared a photo of Morchella who she found abandoned in the woods seven years ago.
She told PA: “She has been sleeping on my pillow every night since I brought her home from the woods. She truly is my best friend in the world.”
Melanie shared a photo of her cat, Owen Wilson.
She said: “Rescued this lil guy 2 weeks ago yesterday. After a trip to the vet, twice daily antibiotics, good food, and constant care, he’s proving to be quite the maniac and we love him.”
Lucy shared a picture of her Norwegian Forest cat, Odin, and said: “Three years later, he finally grew into his ears.”
Other Twitter users were quick to show off their own cat’s transformations.
