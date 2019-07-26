Menu

Saturday night takeaway experience for pets on the menu at Poundland

Published:

The discount store chain is selling a new range of dog treats in chicken wing and sausage roll flavours.

A dog eating fried chicken-themed treats

Dog owners are being offered the opportunity to give their pets a flavour of their favourite takeaways.

A new range of pet treats being sold at Poundland replicates some of the nation’s top tastes to allow pet owners to “share that fried chicken bucket with your four- legged friend”, according to the store.

The snacks come in chicken wing, chicken and rice nugget, and sausage roll varieties.

Fried chicken-themed dog snacks available from Poundland
Poundland says dog owners can ‘share that fried chicken bucket with your four-legged friend’ (Poundland)

Poundland said the snacks are “healthier” than the equivalents being eaten by their owners, adding: “The new Poundland dog treats contain real meat and are a high source of calcium.”

Duck strip and chicken wrap varieties are also available.

The treats, available in shops nationwide, cost £1 a bag.

