Hikers warned not to approach aggressive yaks in American beauty spot
The animals, which are native to Asia, were believed to have escaped from a private owner.
Police were forced to put out an unusual warning on Thursday: Do not approach the aggressive yaks.
A trio of yaks were spotted at a popular hiking area in Massachusetts – the Bear Hole Reservoir Trail.
A post on the West Springfield Environmental Committee Facebook page read: “Appeared docile at first, but eventually casually approached within 6 feet, one put its head down, snorted and then charged, with all three giving chase.”
West Springfield Police issued a warning telling hikers not to approach the animals and to keep dogs on leads.
Yaks are not a common sight in Massachusetts, or anywhere in America – they are native to Asia.
These had escaped from a private owner nearby and were eventually rounded up by West Springfield Animal Control.
As of Thursday afternoon, they were “waiting for transportation home”.
