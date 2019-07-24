Menu

Advertising

‘Alex from Glasto’ to unveil debut single

Viral news | Published:

The teenager’s song will be released on Wednesday.

Alex Mann

Viral sensation Alex Mann, who shot to fame after rapping at Glastonbury with Dave, is releasing a single.

The 15-year-old will unveil What You Know About That Bro on Wednesday.

Known as “Alex from Glasto”, the teenager became an internet sensation after performing Dave and AJ Tracy’s hit Thiago Silva on The Other Stage at the music festival.

The grime artist was performing to a crowd of thousands when he asked an audience member to join him for Thiago Silva, named after the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer.

After spotting a young man in a PSG shirt, Dave called out: “I see a PSG shirt over there. Do you know the lyrics?”

Mann was then brought up to the stage where he impressed the audience with his performance.

He has since said that his life has been “crazy” since the moment he was invited onstage by Dave.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News