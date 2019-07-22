Advertising
‘Happy Birthday Sarah’ trends after woman asked Twitter users for kind wishes
Sarah Hammond said the many birthday messages had brought ‘a tear to my eye’.
The phrase “Happy Birthday Sarah” trended on Twitter on Monday after a woman asked for kind wishes on her big day.
Sarah Hammond, from Christchurch, tweeted on Sunday that she wasn’t looking forward to her birthday, as her father had died and her mother has dementia.
She said: “It’s my birthday tomorrow. I only have my daughter, my beautiful dad has passed & my mum has dementia & won’t remember.
“I’m struggling tonight, not looking forward to the day. Kind wishes or a like would go a long way.”
The tweet received more than 6,000 likes and over 2,000 replies wishing Ms Hammond a happy birthday.
Within hours, “Happy Birthday Sarah” trended on the social media website due to the amount of well-wishes.
Accounts celebrating Ms Hammond’s birthday included those of actress Sally Phillips and journalist Owen Jones.
Responding to the outpouring of comments, Ms Hammond said: “I’m taking tomorrow off work. Joking, I only started last week.
“But I will be taking time out to thank everyone who’s messaged me, some have brought a tear to my eye, many have made me smile.
“My spirit is already lifted.”
