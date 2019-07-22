‘Happy Birthday Sarah’ trends after woman asked Twitter users for kind wishes

The phrase “Happy Birthday Sarah” trended on Twitter on Monday after a woman asked for kind wishes on her big day.

Sarah Hammond, from Christchurch, tweeted on Sunday that she wasn’t looking forward to her birthday, as her father had died and her mother has dementia.

She said: “It’s my birthday tomorrow. I only have my daughter, my beautiful dad has passed & my mum has dementia & won’t remember.

“I’m struggling tonight, not looking forward to the day. Kind wishes or a like would go a long way.”

It’s my birthday tomorrow. I only have my daughter, my beautiful dad has passed & my mum has dementia & won’t remember. I’m struggling tonight, not looking forward to the day. Kind wishes or a like would go a long way. Thanks Twitter friends — Sarah Hammond ?? #FBPE (@sarah_fbpe) July 21, 2019

The tweet received more than 6,000 likes and over 2,000 replies wishing Ms Hammond a happy birthday.

Within hours, “Happy Birthday Sarah” trended on the social media website due to the amount of well-wishes.

Happy birthday, Sarah! Hope you have a lovely day and all the love you're getting is making it a good one! x — Owen Jones? (@OwenJones84) July 22, 2019

Happy Birthday. Sending penguins pic.twitter.com/dbLi7z9Ulv — Sally Phillips (@sallyephillips) July 22, 2019

Happy Birthday Sarah! ? — This Morning (@thismorning) July 22, 2019

Accounts celebrating Ms Hammond’s birthday included those of actress Sally Phillips and journalist Owen Jones.

I’m taking tomorrow off work. Joking, I only started last week. But … I will be taking time out to thank everyone who’s messaged me, some have bought a tear to my eye, many have made me smile. My spirt is already lifted x — Sarah Hammond ?? #FBPE (@sarah_fbpe) July 21, 2019

Responding to the outpouring of comments, Ms Hammond said: “I’m taking tomorrow off work. Joking, I only started last week.

“But I will be taking time out to thank everyone who’s messaged me, some have brought a tear to my eye, many have made me smile.

“My spirit is already lifted.”