Inquisitive baby giraffe comes face to face with young rabbit

This is the moment a baby giraffe came face to face with a young rabbit.

The wild bunny had snuck into the giraffe enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo And Botanical Garden when baby Fennessy stumbled across the intruder.

Somebunny has a new pal! Fenny the baby giraffe made a new friend!?? pic.twitter.com/ECtUuuy42p — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 18, 2019

In a video posted to Twitter, Fenn – who was born at the zoo in June – can be seen inquisitively checking out the newcomer.

And as the rabbit scarpers, Fenn does a little bunnyhop of his own.

Happy World Giraffe Day! Surprise: It’s a boy! The giraffe calf born on Monday has been named “Fennessy" after giraffe… Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, June 21, 2019

Staff at the zoo said it was probably the first time Fenn had ever seen a rabbit.