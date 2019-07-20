Advertising
Inquisitive baby giraffe comes face to face with young rabbit
Baby Fenn did not know what to make of the surprise visitor to his enclosure.
This is the moment a baby giraffe came face to face with a young rabbit.
The wild bunny had snuck into the giraffe enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo And Botanical Garden when baby Fennessy stumbled across the intruder.
In a video posted to Twitter, Fenn – who was born at the zoo in June – can be seen inquisitively checking out the newcomer.
And as the rabbit scarpers, Fenn does a little bunnyhop of his own.
Staff at the zoo said it was probably the first time Fenn had ever seen a rabbit.
