Menu

Advertising

Inquisitive baby giraffe comes face to face with young rabbit

Viral news | Published:

Baby Fenn did not know what to make of the surprise visitor to his enclosure.

A baby giraffe studies a rabbit

This is the moment a baby giraffe came face to face with a young rabbit.

The wild bunny had snuck into the giraffe enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo And Botanical Garden when baby Fennessy stumbled across the intruder.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fenn – who was born at the zoo in June – can be seen inquisitively checking out the newcomer.

And as the rabbit scarpers, Fenn does a little bunnyhop of his own.

Happy World Giraffe Day! Surprise: It’s a boy! The giraffe calf born on Monday has been named “Fennessy" after giraffe…

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, June 21, 2019

Staff at the zoo said it was probably the first time Fenn had ever seen a rabbit.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News