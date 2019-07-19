Ilhan Omar greeted at the airport with chants of ‘welcome home’ by supporters

A Muslim American politician who was targeted by Donald Trump supporters with chants of “send her back” was told “welcome home” by a crowd greeting her at the airport.

Somalia-born American citizen Ilhan Omar has been targeted by the president, and on Wednesday his supporters chanted “send her back” at a North Carolina rally.

At the campaign rally in Greenville, Mr Trump criticised Ms Omar and three other progressive congresswomen, known as The Squad, and last weekend he tweeted they should return to their native countries if they “hate America”. All other than Ms Omar were born in the US.

The crowd responded to President Trump by shouting “send her back”.

Ms Omar, a Democrat, spoke to the crowd — who chanted “welcome home” — at Minneapolis St Paul International Airport on Thursday.

She said she would “continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us”.

Ms Omar came to the US when she was 12-years old.

“I was not happy with it,” Mr Trump said a day later as some prominent Republicans criticised the chant at the president’s re-election event.

He added that he “would certainly try” to stop the chant should it return at a subsequent rally.