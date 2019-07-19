Five guys arrested at Five Guys

Five guys were arrested after a skirmish broke out in a branch of Five Guys, police have revealed.

The police were called following a fight at the burger chain in Stuart, Florida.

In a Facebook post, Stuart Police Department wrote: “Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?

“Early afternoon, Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Five guys were involved in the fight and those five guys found themselves under arrest.

“Three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail.”

They added that the cause of the fight was unknown.