Tortoise picked up by California Highway Patrol

A 250-pound tortoise was rescued by police after being spotted by the side of the road.

The animal was picked up – literally – by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in Santa Ynez after being spotted by a member of the public.

On July 14, 2019, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers from the Buellton Area received a call of a large tortoise located… Posted by CHP – Buellton on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Pictures posted by the force show the tortoise being put into the back of a police car by officers.

The tortoise was taken in by animal rescue while CHP worked to locate its owners – who were reunited with their pet a couple of hours later.

The story went down well on Facebook where social media users enjoyed the sight of the tortoise in the back of a police car.

One joked: “Hope he wasn’t cited for speeding.”