Iggy Azalea requests collaboration with Peppa Pig in tweet exchange

Iggy Azalea has asked for a collaboration with Peppa Pig, after it was announced that both were releasing albums on the same day.

The star of the animated series revealed on Twitter that her new record, My First Album, will be streaming on Friday, the same day as Azalea’s In My Defense is set to be released.

Azalea commented on the news, saying: “It’s over for me now.”

It’s over for me now. https://t.co/pWfsAgUbUz — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 16, 2019

The children’s favourite herself commented on the tweet with a version of the lyrics from Azalea’s Fancy, saying: “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know.”

Peppa's so fancy, you already know ? pic.twitter.com/Z1gA0QHZ27 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) July 16, 2019

After Peppa revealed herself as a fan of Azalea, the rapper requested a collaboration with the character, currently voiced by Harley Bird.

She said: “Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special Peppa.”

Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special peppa. https://t.co/WGTKhMknHb — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 16, 2019

Peppa has yet to reply to Azalea’s collaboration request.

In My Defense will be Azalea’s first record since her debut album The New Classic, which was released in 2014.

Peppa Pig’s My First Album will be released on Friday, featuring 16 tracks including Bing Bong Zoo and Jumping In Muddy Puddles.