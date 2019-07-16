Giant statue of Ed Sheeran appears in Moscow park

A giant statue of Ed Sheeran has appeared in a Moscow park ahead of a concert in the Russian city.

The sculpture, which depicts the singer songwriter lounging on his side in sunglasses, a white shirt and a pair of red shorts, was installed in Gorky Park in the centre of the Russian capital.

The effigy was installed by Russian music streaming service Yandex Music, who have encouraged members of the public to come and have pictures taken with it to share on social media.

A woman poses for a photo in front of the statue (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Some fans have also drawn on Sheeran’s shirt and skin, adding customised tattoos and song lyrics.

The installation was made ahead of Sheeran’s performance on July 19 at Otkritie Arena, the home ground of Russian football team Spartak Moscow.

Sheeran released his fourth album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, last week and it already looks certain to secure this week’s number one album in the UK.

Sheeran, 28, enlisted a bevy of names including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Stormzy for the album, which totalled 64,000 combined sales within three days of its release.