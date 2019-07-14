Dog dropped at shelter in cereal box finds new home

A dog who was left at an animal shelter in a cereal box has been adopted.

The Sheets family (Hayden, Teresa & James) of Riverside picked the highest number in a “lottery” for Razz Berry, the pooch that came to us inside a ⁦@CapnCrunchBerry⁩ cereal box. Roughly 20 families came to our shelter in #JurupaValley this morn to adopt Razz. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/wd13spfoBt — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) July 13, 2019

The nine-week old puppy was dropped off with Riverside County Animal Services in California inside a box Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries and subsequently given the name Razz Berry by staff.

Publicity from the unusual drop-off meant the service was inundated with offers to adopt Razz, so staff decided to hold a lottery for suitable families who applied.

We have seen some creative pet carriers in our days. This ⁦@RealCapnCrunch⁩ cereal box has to be one of the oddest ways a pet came to us as an over-the-counter dropoff. We handled all its fleas and now hope an owner arrives. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/yr2CHczswB — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) July 10, 2019

And they announced on Saturday that the winners, posting an image of Razz with the Sheet family, his new owners.

Razz was initially brought to the shelter in Jurupa Valley by a good Samaritan, who found her in a park.

Bonus footage of playful “Razz Berry.”#RivCoNOW Posted by Riverside County Animal Services on Friday, July 12, 2019

She was treated for fleas by shelter staff but otherwise healthy.