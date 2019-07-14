Advertising
Dog dropped at shelter in cereal box finds new home
The puppy has been given the name Razz Berry.
A dog who was left at an animal shelter in a cereal box has been adopted.
The nine-week old puppy was dropped off with Riverside County Animal Services in California inside a box Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries and subsequently given the name Razz Berry by staff.
Publicity from the unusual drop-off meant the service was inundated with offers to adopt Razz, so staff decided to hold a lottery for suitable families who applied.
And they announced on Saturday that the winners, posting an image of Razz with the Sheet family, his new owners.
Razz was initially brought to the shelter in Jurupa Valley by a good Samaritan, who found her in a park.
She was treated for fleas by shelter staff but otherwise healthy.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.