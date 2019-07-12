Advertising
Woman’s shock as she finds snake in her kitchen drawer
The RSPCA suspects the reptile is an escaped pet.
A woman received a shock after discovering a stray snake in her kitchen drawer.
The woman, who has not been named and lives in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, discovered the corn snake on Saturday before seeking help from a neighbour, who alerted police.
The animal was confined in a box before Rachel Edwards, an RSPCA officer, arrived the next day to rescue it.
Ms Edwards said: “The poor lady must have had quite a shock when she opened the drawer to find a corn snake inside.
“Luckily, corn snakes are harmless and, with a little help from a neighbour, they were able to pop him into a box and wait for help.”
The RSPCA suspects the reptile is an escaped pet because it is in good condition, and they are trying to reunite it with its owners.
Although they pose no threat to humans, the animals can grow up to five feet and 11 inches long, and are often mistaken for the venomous copperhead snake.
The RSPCA said the corn snake is a talented escape artist so owners should make sure their cages are secure.
Anyone with information that could help reunite the snake with its owners should contact the RSPCA.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.