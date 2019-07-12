Watch: Dramatic video shows Coast Guard crew leap on to submarine in drugs bust

Dramatic footage has been released showing a US Coast Guard crew leaping on to a submarine during a drugs bust.

The video shows the lead-up to the seizure of 16,000lb (7,257.5kg) of cocaine by the officers.

The US Coast Guard Cutter Munro can be seen engaged in a fast-paced pursuit of a semi-submersible vessel.

Crew members are heard yelling at the aquatic vehicle as it attempts to speed away through the eastern Pacific Ocean.

An officer is then seen leaping on board before forcing its hatch open to reveal one of the drug traffickers inside.

So-called “narco subs”, custom-made submersibles used by cartels and traffickers, typically contain cargoes of several tons of cocaine.

The vessel can be seen pulling alongside the submarine before crew members leap across (US Coast Guard/PA)

The operation, which took place on June 18, was one of 14 drug smuggling interceptions carried out since May by three Coast Guard cutters off the coast of Mexico, Central and South America.

The drugs from the 14 intercepted vessels, including 39,000lb (17,690kg) of cocaine and 933lb (423kg) of marijuana, have an estimated street value of 569 million US dollars (£454 million).

The crew of the Cutter Munro were welcomed by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday as they offloaded the drugs to federal agents in San Diego.