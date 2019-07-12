Advertising
Dog who keeps getting stuck up tree rescued by firefighters
Axel had to be coaxed down with ‘Scooby snacks’.
A dog described as a “repeat offender tree climber” had to be rescued by firefighters after chasing a possum.
Axel had to be coaxed down with “Scooby snacks” by members of the Queensland Fire And Emergency Services, after getting stuck in a large mango tree in Brisbane.
The service said in a Facebook post: “The crew sniffed out the circumstances as to how Axel came to be perched in his precarious position. The owner said Axel was a repeat offender tree climber. Possums are the lure.
“Axel was successfully removed and returned to the grateful owner.
“The only injury Axel suffered from his canine climb was a few minor cuts from RUFF BARK! He WOOFED down the Scooby snacks. The possum was located unharmed but stewing over the confrontation.”
The service described the rescue as a “twist” on the traditional cat-stuck-up-tree story.
