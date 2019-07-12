Dog who keeps getting stuck up tree rescued by firefighters

A dog described as a “repeat offender tree climber” had to be rescued by firefighters after chasing a possum.

Axel had to be coaxed down with “Scooby snacks” by members of the Queensland Fire And Emergency Services, after getting stuck in a large mango tree in Brisbane.

If you like animal rescue stories, read more: https://t.co/lUvLAEMuA7 (This may or may not be what it looks like…) pic.twitter.com/3pp5zJrXx3 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) July 11, 2019

The service said in a Facebook post: “The crew sniffed out the circumstances as to how Axel came to be perched in his precarious position. The owner said Axel was a repeat offender tree climber. Possums are the lure.

“Axel was successfully removed and returned to the grateful owner.

“The only injury Axel suffered from his canine climb was a few minor cuts from RUFF BARK! He WOOFED down the Scooby snacks. The possum was located unharmed but stewing over the confrontation.”

The service described the rescue as a “twist” on the traditional cat-stuck-up-tree story.