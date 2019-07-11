Man orders Uber to take injured bird to shelter after drinking too much to drive

A man rescued a fallen baby bird by hiring an Uber to take it to an animal shelter because he had drunk too much to drive.

Tim Crowley was with friends on his front porch in Ogden, Utah, enjoying a few drinks when a small bird fell from the sky.

Lesser Goldfinch arrives at WRCNU in an Uber Vehicle. 😮 Posted by Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah on Sunday, June 30, 2019

Mr Crowley said he took a picture of the bird and sent it the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre of Northern Utah.

The centre responded and told Mr Crowley to bring the lesser goldfinch in for care.

Instead of driving the baby bird over himself, Mr Crowley called an Uber.

“At first it was a joke, like, ‘Hey, maybe we should just call Uber’” he told Fox13.

“Then we were like, ‘No, really. Why not? We’re paying them’.”

Taking a nap after a long ride in an Uber to WRCNU, and after a belly full of good nutrition! <3 Posted by Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah on Sunday, June 30, 2019

They put the bird in a box with leaves and Uber driver Christy Guynn took it to the shelter.

The rehabilitation centre shared the story on Facebook and said: “While we feel we’ve seen it all and can’t be amazed by anything, there is always SOMEONE out there to prove us wrong.

“Thank you to the rescuer who helped this little one get the care it needed in a timely manner and thank you for keeping yourself safe and others on the road safe as well.”

The bird was named Uber by staff in honour of its rescuers.