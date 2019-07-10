Suspect arrested after giving away location to police by farting loudly

A suspect has been arrested after giving away their location by farting loudly, police said.

Officers were able to sniff out the hiding suspect, who was wanted for possession of a controlled substance, thanks to the incident in Liberty, Missouri, over the weekend.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a ? day. ? #ItHappened Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on social media and added: “The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. We’ve gotta give props to @LibertyMissouri Police for using their senses to sniff him out!”

And the city’s official Twitter account later wrote: “Thanks to @SheriffClayCo for airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry and fanning the flames. The Liberty Police Department was surprised to see this incident slip out, which stinks for the arrestee. Fortunately, no one was injured during his arrest #nervousbelly #nocomment”

The incident caused great amusement for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook followers.

One commented that there was “no need for the k9 to sniff that one out”, while another said: “I never laughed out loud so much in my life. It took my 20 minutes to tell my husband what was so funny and now he can’t stop laughing.”