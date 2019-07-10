Meerkat pups play outside for the first time at Chester Zoo

A pair of curious meerkat pups have made their first appearance at Chester Zoo after six weeks underground.

The duo were born on May 28 after an 11-week gestation and were kept tucked away in a burrow by their mother and father for more than a month.

Now getting used to the outdoors, the pups will be taught how to forage for food by the rest of the meerkat group.

(Chester Zoo)

(Chester Zoo)

(Chester Zoo)

The pair are too small to sex, meaning that staff are yet to name them.