Menu

Advertising

Meerkat pups play outside for the first time at Chester Zoo

Viral news | Published:

The baby meerkats had been tucked up underground for the first six weeks of their lives.

Baby meerkats scramble over each other as they explore for the first time

A pair of curious meerkat pups have made their first appearance at Chester Zoo after six weeks underground.

The duo were born on May 28 after an 11-week gestation and were kept tucked away in a burrow by their mother and father for more than a month.

Now getting used to the outdoors, the pups will be taught how to forage for food by the rest of the meerkat group.

Baby meerkats explore for the first time in Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)
Baby meerkats explore for the first time in Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)
Baby meerkats explore for the first time in Chester Zoo
(Chester Zoo)

The pair are too small to sex, meaning that staff are yet to name them.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News