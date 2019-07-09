Advertising
Security video shows car flipped over by wind in tornado
Nobody was hurt in the incident in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
Wind in one American town was so strong this weekend it flipped a car on to its roof.
The incident in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was caught on security camera footage and released by police who said it was a “possible tornado”.
A Facebook post from Mount Laurel Police Department read: “A parked vehicle flipped over and additional damage to a roof and air conditioning unit was confirmed. Most importantly no one was hurt.”
It was later confirmed as a tornado by the National Weather Service, with estimated wind speeds of up to 70 MPH.
