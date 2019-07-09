Security video shows car flipped over by wind in tornado

Wind in one American town was so strong this weekend it flipped a car on to its roof.

The incident in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was caught on security camera footage and released by police who said it was a “possible tornado”.

Today at approximately 2:00 pm, on the 100 block of Gaither Drive a possible tornado was reported! A parked vehicle flipped over and additional damage to a roof and air conditioning unit was confirmed. Most importantly no one was hurt. No residential areas are affected at this time. The National Weather Service is investigating. Posted by Mount Laurel Police Department on Saturday, July 6, 2019

A Facebook post from Mount Laurel Police Department read: “A parked vehicle flipped over and additional damage to a roof and air conditioning unit was confirmed. Most importantly no one was hurt.”

It was later confirmed as a tornado by the National Weather Service, with estimated wind speeds of up to 70 MPH.