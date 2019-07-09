Firefighters use circular saw to free dog buried alive under concrete patio

A dog that had become trapped under a concrete patio was cut free by firefighters.

The family pet reportedly found its way under the patio in Perris, California, on Monday while digging a hole nearby, but became trapped and was unable to navigate its way out again.

Video posted by the Riverside County Fire Department shows firefighters using a circular saw to cut into the patio, before carefully manoeuvring the dog out of the hole.

The force wrote in a Facebook post: “Firefighters responded to a residence on Warbonnett Drive in Perris for reports of a dog stuck underneath the patio. Firefighters arrived on scene & confirmed the family dog was stuck approximately 8 to 9 feet back underneath a concrete patio.

(Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department/PA)

“After carefully cutting a section out of the patio, firefighters were able to safely remove the dog from underneath & return him to his family!”