Menu

Advertising

Firefighters use circular saw to free dog buried alive under concrete patio

Viral news | Published:

The dog had reportedly been digging nearby when it got itself trapped under the concrete.

Firefighters free the dog from under the patio

A dog that had become trapped under a concrete patio was cut free by firefighters.

The family pet reportedly found its way under the patio in Perris, California, on Monday while digging a hole nearby, but became trapped and was unable to navigate its way out again.

Video posted by the Riverside County Fire Department shows firefighters using a circular saw to cut into the patio, before carefully manoeuvring the dog out of the hole.

The force wrote in a Facebook post: “Firefighters responded to a residence on Warbonnett Drive in Perris for reports of a dog stuck underneath the patio. Firefighters arrived on scene & confirmed the family dog was stuck approximately 8 to 9 feet back underneath a concrete patio.

A dog is freed from under a concrete patio
(Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department/PA)

“After carefully cutting a section out of the patio, firefighters were able to safely remove the dog from underneath & return him to his family!”

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News