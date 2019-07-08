More than 300 people attend birthday party for broken escalator

A city in Poland has held a birthday party for a railway station escalator that has been broken for two years.

More than 300 people attended the party in Katowice, southern Poland.

The idea for the party came from 33-year-old Jacek Malinowski.

He said: “The train station was built in 2012 and it’s very much non-functional.”

Mr Malinowski said the mayor was invited to the party, alongside other city officials, but did not show up.

“In the old train station, the escalators were broken from 1972 to 2009 so it’s quite a long tradition,” he said.

When the old railway station was demolished a new one was built in 2012 – but the new escalators have now been broken for two years.

Mr Malinowski said: “People started making jokes about it and most people are very angry about the situation.

“Disabled and older people are harmed the most. There are lifts but these break all the time.”