Man puts on 15 jumpers to avoid paying excess baggage fee

A man put on multiple jumpers on the way home from his holiday to avoid paying an excess baggage fee.

John Irvine was travelling home with his family when he realised his suitcase was over the weight limit.

However, he quickly pulled on “about 15 jumpers” to cut down the weight – and to the family’s surprise, it worked.

His son Josh, 17, told The Evening Times in Glasgow: “The staff were in stitches but trying to get through the security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all his clothes.

“Thankfully we got through eventually.”

He posted the video to Twitter, where his dad can be seen sweating in the bulky clothing.