Couple go viral showing off dance moves at their anniversary party

A couple have gone viral after breaking out the dance moves at their 25th anniversary party.

Mohan Lal, 53, and Bharti Mohan, 47, were caught on camera by their niece Namaah.

Her uncle is her dad’s younger brother and is married to her mother’s younger sister.

my uncle and aunt dancing at their 25th anniversary party is THE MOST pic.twitter.com/AxOcw6s22J — Namaah (@thehappyn00dle) July 7, 2019

Namaah said: “They met for the first time on July 7 1989 when my uncle accompanied my dad when he went to ask for mother’s hand in marriage.

“So this party was their 25th wedding anniversary and the 30th anniversary of them first meeting.

“They are both wonderful and the life of every party.

“My uncle’s signature dance is a family jewel.”