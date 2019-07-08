Menu

Advertising

Burger King launches new halloumi burger in UK

Viral news | Published:

The new menu item even comes with double helpings of halloumi for cheese lovers.

Burger King's new Halloumi Burger

Vegetarians will have a new fast food option on the high street with the launch of a halloumi burger at Burger King.

The new menu item, which was launched in the UK on Monday after a trial in Sweden, sees “crispy and delicious halloumi cheese from Cyprus” served in a brioche bun with lettuce, onions, tomato and mayonnaise.

Halloumi, a Cypriot cheese traditionally made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, is often fried or grilled because of its unusually high melting point and has become a staple of British barbecues.

It is wildly popular in the UK, which in 2013 was reported to have become the biggest consumer of halloumi in Europe outside of Cyprus itself and consumes more than 2,000 tonnes of the cheese each year, according to Burger King.

The fast food chain’s new burger is available with either single or double helpings of halloumi, starting from £3.99.

It follows the launch of the Impossible Whopper in the United States, a plant-based burger designed to taste like meat.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News