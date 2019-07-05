Police and residents rescue 6-foot snake from car engine

Police and bystanders teamed up to rescue a 6-foot-long snake that had wrapped itself around the engine block of a car in Connecticut.

East Windsor police say the reptile had to be removed from a resident’s vehicle on Thursday.

This was the scene on Winton Road a short time ago. A 6-foot long snake ? , possibly a Boa constrictor, slithered under a vehicle and wrapped itself around the engine block. Officers on-scene, with the help of by standers, were able to remove the snake and put it into a crate. It is likely someone’s pet that got out in the area, but for now it will be taken to a wildlife center. Thank you to all those who helped us remove the snake ? . Not exactly the call we were expecting today…..Happy 4th, be safe! Posted by East Windsor Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Police wrote in a Facebook post that it “was not exactly the call” they were expecting on the July 4 holiday. Later, they said: “This may surprise you but we, the police, are not normally in the business of wrangling snakes.”

The reptile was put in a crate and will be turned over to a nature centre.

Police said the snake might have been a boa constrictor and speculated that it was an escaped pet. They tried calling an animal control officer or another expert, but none were available because of the holiday.