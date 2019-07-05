Half-naked activists lie in Pamplano square to protest over Running of the Bulls

Dozens of half-naked protestors have laid bare in a Pamplona square in a call to end the annual Running of the Bulls.

​Fifty four activists held yellow placards before lying down in a cordoned off “crime scene” on Friday afternoon with fake spears attached to their backs to represent each of the bulls who they say will die in agony during the next week of festivities. ​

​The demonstration comes at the start of the eight-day festival which takes place every year in the Navarre region of north east Spain, and attracts visitors from across the world. ​

THERE'S BLOOD ON THE STREETS OF #PAMPLONA! PETA supporters & @AnimaNaturalis staged a “crime scene” at the #PlazaConsistorial to speak up against the #RunningOfTheBulls ? Several cities in #Spain are now anti-bullfighting. #Pamplona needs to end this violence for good. pic.twitter.com/625b61IDKG — PETA (@peta) July 5, 2019

​Each day sees six bulls released onto the streets while people sprint in front of them, trying to avoid being overtaken or injured.​

​But protesters are calling for the event to be banned on animal welfare grounds. ​

Irene Oldfather, director of the Scottish Care Alliance and former member of the Scottish Parliament, watched the protest and said: “The running of the bulls is cruel.​

​”It has no place in a modern society and it’s time for Pamplona to come out of the dark ages. Killing animals solely for entertainment is simply not acceptable.”

Her daughter, Claire, took part in the protest.

She said: “A bus of around 60 people from Barcelona travelled overnight to reach Pamplona this morning where we met with other activists from across the globe, to participate in a demonstration organised by Peta UK and Animanaturista.

Join us and call for an end to this bloodbath: https://t.co/R5I2tNH7Oc pic.twitter.com/JjEtfoxwQV — PETA UK (@PETAUK) July 5, 2019

“54 of us staged a “naked” protest wearing only underwear, to highlight the plight of the 54 bulls, which starting tomorrow will be tormented and tortured as they are forced to run through the streets of Pamplona. Eventually the majority of these animals are taken into the bull ring to endure a slow and painful death.

“I think its absolutely heartbreaking that in 2019, watching innocent animals being tormented and stabbed to death is still considered ‘entertainment’. This is nothing but barbarism.

“I was glad to be there today to stand beside fellow animal activists to highlight the plight of this horrific practice and encourage tourists to take their money to places that do not defend these bloody spectacles.”