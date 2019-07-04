Advertising
Yorkshire Tea sends US football star a box of tea after World Cup celebration
Alex Morgan stuck her pinky out and pretended to sip tea after scoring the winning goal in the semi-final against England on Tuesday.
Morgan stuck her pinky out and pretended to sip tea after scoring the winning goal in the semi-final against England.
Her actions caught the eye of Yorkshire Tea.
The company said it had posted a box of tea to Morgan at the USA team hotel.
The firm wrote on Twitter: “Dear US women’s team, Sorry you had to drink pretend tea. If you’d run out of the proper stuff, you only had to ask!
“PS No hard feelings — good luck on Sunday.”
The USA will take on the Netherlands in Sunday’s World Cup final.
