Yorkshire Tea sends US football star a box of tea after World Cup celebration

After Alex Morgan’s goal celebration during Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final, Yorkshire Tea has sent the US football star a box of tea bags.

Morgan stuck her pinky out and pretended to sip tea after scoring the winning goal in the semi-final against England.

Her actions caught the eye of Yorkshire Tea.

The company said it had posted a box of tea to Morgan at the USA team hotel.

The firm wrote on Twitter: “Dear US women’s team, Sorry you had to drink pretend tea. If you’d run out of the proper stuff, you only had to ask!

“PS No hard feelings — good luck on Sunday.”

Dear @USWNT, Sorry you had to drink pretend tea. If you'd run out of the proper stuff, you only had to ask! PS No hard feelings – good luck on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0uVd9HgvfD — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) July 4, 2019

The USA will take on the Netherlands in Sunday’s World Cup final.