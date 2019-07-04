Three-year-old too scared to dive into pool goes viral as he overcomes his fear

A three-year-old boy who was too scared to dive into the deep end of a swimming pool has gone viral for the second time after his father shared a video of him overcoming his fear.

Ron Hampton Sr said his son asked him to put the video on Twitter to show people they could overcome their fears.

A video of Ron Hampton Jr — known as RJ — trying to jump off the diving board into the pool went viral in 2017.

RJ was unable to make the leap because he was shaking too badly.

Remember this kid that went viral a while back?? (My son RJ) Check him out 2 years later. This is what overcoming fear looks like!! A thread. pic.twitter.com/SnW5RA0NXt — House Hampton (@Hampsworld) July 2, 2019

Ron Hampton Sr said it took RJ a week to overcome his fear.

He said: “He was very determined to do it.

“I’m a firefighter, and he talks about how he wants to be brave like me.

“He wanted everyone to know he had got over his fear and he wasn’t scared any more.”

Will Smith used the 1st video in a speech of his. ? pic.twitter.com/TLfWGdn9U7 — House Hampton (@Hampsworld) July 2, 2019

The video of RJ, who is now five, was used by actor Will Smith in a motivational video about overcoming your fear.

His father said: “Will Smith replied to me and said RJ was an amazing kid, and that was really cool of him.”