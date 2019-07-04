California residents share videos of the moment a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit

Social media users have been sharing videos of the moment a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit California.

Emergency crews in the south of the state are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after the earthquake hit near the town of Ridgecrest, about 125 miles north of Los Angeles.

Whoa, M 6.6 north of LA at Ridgecrest. Our “chandelier” was still shaking well afterwards down here in Huntington Beach, CA. #CA #EarthQuake pic.twitter.com/EBPo15ynZr — Mapperwocky ?⛰⚒ (@cirquelar) July 4, 2019

Swapna Chacko, who lives in Buena Park, said: “I was sitting on the couch and felt like it was moving back and forth.

“Usually it’s more of a trembling feeling. This time it was rolling. I felt dizzy at the same time and it went on for a while. I turned around and saw my lights swaying.

“It was more like being on a moving ship.”

Rocking and rolling here in Aliso Viejo! We felt the earthquake here too! ?? #earthquake #laearthquake pic.twitter.com/yAGOImdwtI — Chris Fabregas (@ChrisFabregas) July 4, 2019

Dr Fred Calef III said he ran out into the street after the shaking began to increase.

He said: “There was an initial shake, barely felt, and a few seconds delay. Then there was more rolling and shaking for 10 or so seconds.

“I’m a geologist, so I appreciate the real world experience versus just reading about it in books. The disconcerting part was that it kept going longer than a second or two. To me, that meant it was a big one.

“Our chandelier served as a nice seismometer. The crystals were still shaking minutes later.”