Brewing company celebrates owner’s cancer recovery with specially printed cans

A brewing company has marked a milestone in one of its owners’ recovery from cancer with a special message on some of its cans.

Staff at the Icicle Brewing Company in Washington, USA, printed “Four years cancer free!!” on the bottom of a run of cans when the key moment coincided with the launch of a new production facility.

Pamela Brulotte, 46, who owns the brewing company in Leavenworth, Washington, with her family, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

She said: “I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer but, since I caught it early, I have now been cancer-free for four years following chemo, lumpectomy and radiation.

“We recently built a larger production facility which houses our new canning line, and one of our first canning runs was on my fourth anniversary of being cancer-free.”

The message on the cans (Icicle Brewing Company/PA)

Mrs Brulotte, who has three children, is the president of the Washington Brewers Guild, and serves on the Brewers Association Market Development Committee.

She said: “When I found out I had cancer I still worked a little bit, but had to mainly focus on my health and spending time with my family while I went through six rounds of chemo, a year of infusions, surgeries, and six weeks of radiation.

Advertising

“Once I finished all of my treatments, I went back to work but in less of a day-to-day role.

“I now focus more on community representation and involvement … I also work with our company on training and education, along with overseeing our donations and benevolence.”

Pamela Brulotte and her family (Icicle Brewing Company/PA)

Since recovering from cancer, Mrs Brulotte has walked the Wenatchee Marathon in Washington in aid of cancer research, while the brewery has held a separate cancer research fundraiser in her honour.

The regional brewery opened in April 2011 and distributes in Washington and Idaho; the specially printed cans were a small run of Kickstand Pale Ale cans which was distributed to local retailers in the US.

Mrs Brulotte said: “We’ve had a very positive reaction to the message, as many of the people who have purchased them are in our local area and are friends and customers who know the story of my cancer recovery.”