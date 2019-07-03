Officers warn a corpse is not a passenger after stopping hearse in carpool lane

A man driving a hearse was let off with a warning for driving in a carpool lane after saying he assumed a corpse would count as a passenger.

The vehicle was pulled over by Highway Patrol officers in Nevada who were patrolling use of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, which is reserved for vehicles carrying at least two people.

The driver, who has not been named, told the officer he had “a deceased in the back” after being asked why he was using the lane on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

Today we stopped a local funereal home hearse in the HOV lane. The driver had the dearly departed in the back, he thought the deceased could be counted as two people. I guess we should clarify this, living, breathing people count for the HOV lane. The driver was given a warning pic.twitter.com/OQms0ktl8t — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019

The officer gave the man a warning and advised him not to use the lane in future, while Nevada Highway Patrol used the opportunity to remind motorists that only “living, breathing people” count as passengers.

