Police in Wisconsin receive hand-painted ‘guardian angel’ rocks from boy, five

Officers at Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin in the US were on the receiving end of an act of kindness when a five-year-old resident delivered hand-painted “guardian angel” rocks to the office.

Five-year-old Victor Valencia delivered painted rocks with angel motifs to the local police department, with the message, “I made these guardian angel rocks for each of you to help keep you safe!”.

Posting photos of the hand-painted rocks to Facebook, the police department said: “The Kenosha Police Department received a random act of kindness today from five-year-old Victor Valencia. Victor delivered hand-painted guardian angel rocks for our officers.”

The police department said: “We are so thankful for Victor and his kindness he has shown us with this gesture.”

Officers also drew social media users’ attention to a project of the five-year old’s, entitled Show Us Your Smile.

Victor’s project aims to bring smiles to residents in his local area with random acts of kindness; the five-year-old had previously sent “guardian angel” rocks to other police departments.