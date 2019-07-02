Celebrities John Mayer and Jason Statham take on viral #BottleCapChallenge

Forget necknominate, or tipping a bucket of ice on your head — a new viral challenge is sweeping the internet.

The Bottle Cap Challenge sees people attempt a rotating kick to the top of a bottle, twisting the cap off in the process.

The challenge was literally kicked off by taekwondo champion Fabri Devletchin, and has since been taken up by celebrities including John Mayer, Jason Statham and Max Holloway.

Devletchin, the Kazakhstan martial arts champion, first challenged Statham, who posted his own video before challenging Guy Ritchie.

John Mayer also got in on the action.

Max Holloway attempted the challenge with his six-year-old son Rush.

Now, people have been posting their attempts on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge.

But it’s not just humans that have been taking part. Rambo the Yorkshire terrier decided he wanted to give it a try.