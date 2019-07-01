People evacuated from homes as rubbish truck falls into sinkhole

A rubbish truck fell into a sinkhole causing evacuations in the Italian city of Naples.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the Casoria area of the city at around 10am local time on Monday.

#1luglio 10:00, in corso dall’alba intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco a Casoria (NA) per il cedimento della sede stradale: rotta una tubazione del gas e coinvolto un automezzo per la raccolta rifiuti. In salvo l'autista, evacuate precauzionalmente 15 persone dalle abitazioni pic.twitter.com/Zg5LBMN3tj — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) July 1, 2019

Officers worked to rescue the driver of the truck, who was taken to a nearby hospital according to local reports.

A gas pipe was damaged in the incident and 15 people were evacuated from nearby homes, while images show the area cordoned off.

Reports suggest the hole was around 12 metres deep.