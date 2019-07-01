Advertising
People evacuated from homes as rubbish truck falls into sinkhole
The 12m deep hole opened up in the Italian city of Naples.
A rubbish truck fell into a sinkhole causing evacuations in the Italian city of Naples.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the Casoria area of the city at around 10am local time on Monday.
Officers worked to rescue the driver of the truck, who was taken to a nearby hospital according to local reports.
A gas pipe was damaged in the incident and 15 people were evacuated from nearby homes, while images show the area cordoned off.
Reports suggest the hole was around 12 metres deep.
