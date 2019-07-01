Florida man arrested after breaking into a restaurant and cooking himself a hamburger

A Florida man has been arrested after he broke into a restaurant and made himself a hamburger.

Patrick Benson, 34, was caught on video inside two Jensen Beach restaurants — one of which was a Wendy’s — after hours.

He used bricks and large rocks to break the glass windows and enter the properties in Martin County, FL.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office said: “Once in, he casually worked his way around the establishments and selected the items he was going to steal.

SNACK AND PACK BURGLAR BREAKING INTO LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND LEAVING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS IN DAMAGE BEHIND, STARTS HIS… Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 29, 2019

“In one case, he fired up the grill and cooked himself a hamburger before stealing the safe.”

He attempted to do the same at a petrol station, but was unable to gain entry.

He has been charged with burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary, alongside other additional charges.

He remains at the Martin County jail.