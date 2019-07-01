Acrobatic bear navigates garden fence to feast from hummingbird feeder

A bear has been caught on camera drinking out of a family’s backyard hummingbird feeder.

The animal can be seen trying to work out how to make its way on to the fence of a property in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

But eventually it pulls itself up to the top of the fence, before walking across the rail and finally reaching the hummingbird feeder and helping itself to the nectar inside.

The video was captured on a Ring camera, which started recording when the bear triggered its motion sensor, and was shared by the property owner on the Neighbors app.